‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in Petersburg early Sunday morning, July 23.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Delvon Lorenzo Brown of Petersburg.

Brown is wanted in the shooting death of 53-year-old Samuel A. Gee.

Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 2700 block of South Crater Road just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police found Gee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was Petersburg’s 7th homicide of 2017.

Brown was last known to live in Petersburg in the 700 block of West Washington Street. Police say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

They are encouraging anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.