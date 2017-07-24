State Troopers shoot woman who would not put down her gun
Missing 13-year-old swimmer’s body found on beach
Police investigating fatal shooting in Petersburg
When extreme heat will ease this week
Woman killed in triple stabbing on Northside

Teacher panhandles for school supplies

Posted 10:01 am, July 24, 2017, by

TULSA, Okla. — Photos of an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma panhandling for school supplies have gone viral.

Teresa Danks is a third-grade teacher at Tulsa Public Schools who said her salary is $35,000 and she spends $2,000 to $3,000 on supplies for her students because of budget cuts, KOKI reports.

“It all adds up week after week and month after month,” Danks said. “So, it’s a huge need.”

Danks held up a sign that said, “Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps. Thank you.” The photo has since been shared all over social media.

According to KOKI, Danks made $55 in six minutes Tuesday. And since her story has gone viral, local businesses have donated things such as gift cards to help her with supplies.

A GoFundMe page was set up that has raised more than $3,000 in three days.

Danks said she hopes other teachers will join her and asks people to donate to schools because other teachers are likely in similar situations.