New LEGO sculpture exhibit at Virginia Living Museum combines nature and art

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The Virginia Living Museum's new exhibit is using LEGO bricks to create sculptures inspired by nature.

Brooklyn artist and children's author Sean Kenney designed the sculptures, which include a six-foot hummingbird hovering over a trumpet flower, a deer family made from 48,000 bricks, a giant tortoise, a seven-foot dragonfly and more.

The exhibition was created with over half a million LEGO pieces, according to affiliate WTKR.

The 13 sculptures will be located in the Conservation Garden. There will also be a castle themed Big Block Build Zone and a sit on throne made of blocks. A LEGO Brick Creation Station will allow guests to show off the building skills with competitions and other activities.

The exhibit is open daily to the public from July 22 - November 26.

Click here for more information on the Virginia Living Museum.

