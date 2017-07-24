‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Petersburg murder
Former elite cheerleader found dead at hotel
State Troopers shoot woman who would not put down her gun
Missing 13-year-old swimmer’s body found on beach
Police investigating fatal shooting in Petersburg
When extreme heat will ease this week
Woman killed in triple stabbing on Northside

New LEGO sculpture exhibit at Virginia Living Museum combines nature and art

Posted 8:32 pm, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39PM, July 24, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The Virginia Living Museum's new exhibit is using LEGO bricks to create sculptures inspired by nature.

Brooklyn artist and children's author Sean Kenney designed the sculptures, which include a six-foot hummingbird hovering over a trumpet flower, a deer family made from 48,000 bricks, a giant tortoise, a seven-foot dragonfly and more.

The exhibition was created with over half a million LEGO pieces, according to affiliate WTKR.

Photo Gallery

The 13 sculptures will be located in the Conservation Garden. There will also be a castle themed Big Block Build Zone and a sit on throne made of blocks. A LEGO Brick Creation Station will allow guests to show off the building skills with competitions and other activities.

The exhibit is open daily to the public from July 22 - November 26.

Click here for more information on the Virginia Living Museum.