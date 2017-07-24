Celebrate National Tequila Day!

RICHMOND, Va. – July 24th is National Tequila Day! Demi Ripley, Bar Manager at Wong Gonzalez helped us celebrate by shaking, pouring and serving up a few signature cocktails using the popular liquor! For more visit www.wonggonzalez.com
Dornish Courage
2oz Roca Patron Reposado
.75oz Ancho Reyes
.75oz Lime
.5oz Spiced Orange Syrup
.25oz Cointreau
Shake, strain over fresh ice in a chili salt rimmed glass
For Your Health
2oz Roca Patron Reposado
.75oz Fresh Orange Juice
.75oz Pineapple
1oz coconut cream
Shake, strain over fresh ice, garnish w/ freshly grated nutmeg
Paloma
2oz Patron Silver
.5oz lime
Pinch of salt
Add ingredients to glass over fresh ice, fill w/ Jarritos Grapefruit soda, garnish lime wheel