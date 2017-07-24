Carytown to get new Indian restaurant

State Troopers shoot woman who would not put down her gun
Traces of Spiral Noodle have been stripped from the building.

RICHMOND, Va. — First there was fro-yo. Then came the noodles. Now, Indian fare will soon be dished out in a Carytown storefront.

Charlottesville restaurateurs Ravi Dahiya and Rinku Singh are teaming up to open Tulsi Indian Cuisine in the former Spiral Noodle location at 3131-33 W. Cary St.

It’s their first Richmond venture since launching Royal Indian Restaurant in Charlottesville in 2003.

“There is a lot of foot traffic in the area and a mixture of incomes that visit…Opening the restaurant in this location made sense.”

Tulsi, which means “holy basil,” is set to open in the fall.

Robert Heim, a broker with Richmond-based Bandazian & Co., represented Tulsi in the five-year lease. Austin Joy, a broker with Spotts & Carneal, represented the landlord.

At 3,500 square feet, the space has been a revolving door in the last few years.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com. 