Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Getting started on your college career right after graduation can be a daunting task. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton college was back on the show to tell us how they can help you decide on a major with little hassle. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or you can visit bryantstratton.edu and their Facebook page BSCRichmond.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}