Another store on Broad St. produces $1 million lottery winner

RICHMOND, Va. – Another store along the Midtown stretch of Broad Street produced a winning lottery ticket.

Someone won $1 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but lottery officials said they haven’t come forward yet. The Mega Millions ticket was bought at Corner Mart, 4027 West Broad Street in Richmond. The winning numbers were 18-31-36-50-74, Mega Ball 10.

Someone also won $1 million in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The Powerball ticket was bought at Terrace Grocery, 1102 Penniman Road in Williamsburg. The winning numbers: 5-32-44-53-60, Powerball 9.

Whoever has these tickets has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The stores each will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

This stretch along Broad has seen some big wins for the lottery. A $1 million New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven just six blocks away, at 4601 West Broad and the Goldy’s across the street from the Corner Mart sold a $25,000 ticket for the New Year’s raffle.