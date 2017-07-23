× Police ID man killed in Southside homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Richmond’s Southside.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hopkins Road just before 2 a.m. for a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old Melvin Chambliss down and unresponsive in a rear parking lot of an apartment complex and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.