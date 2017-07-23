× One woman dead after triple stabbing in Northside

RICHMOND, Va.– Police are investigating after a triple stabbing left one woman dead in the city’s Northside Sunday morning.

Investigators tell CBS 6 someone attacked three women in the 3300 block of North Avenue sometime just after midnight.

Paramedics took the victims to the hospital where one woman later died. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Police say that the second woman is expected to survive while the third woman’s condition is unknown.

Police have not yet announced any arrests.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.