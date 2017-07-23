Intense heat eases this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The normal high for this time of the year is 90°, so it is supposed to be hot and humid. However, highs the past few days have been in the upper 90s with some triple-digits in spots. When combined with the humidity, the heat index has been near or above 105°.

The heat will ease as the week progresses. It will still be hot and muggy Sunday into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and an afternoon heat index of at least 100°.

Scattered storms will be around again Sunday into early Sunday night. As with the storms on Saturday, storms will have heavy rain and some may be severe, with high winds being the main threat.

A cold front will pass late Monday and take temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another front will pass on Friday, and it looks like next weekend may stay in the mid to upper 80s.

