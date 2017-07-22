Man injured after diving into shallow waters at Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man was injured after jumping off a boat into Lake Anna Saturday.

It happened at a spot known as the sandbar not far from Lake Anna State Park.

The Central Virginian reported that Louisa and Spotsylvania County first responders were dispatched after the man dove into shallow water and was injured.

Maj. Donny Lowe, Chief Deputy with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said the victim was transported to UVa. Medical Center.

There has been no word on the extent of victim’s injuries.

This is a developing story.