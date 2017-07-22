‘Extreme storm damage’ closes Orange County Fair

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Damage from thunderstorms forced the Orange County Fair to close early Saturday evening.

“The Fair is closed due to extreme storm damage,” officials posted on the Orange County Fair Association’s Facebook page just before 7:30 p.m.

"Extreme storm damage" forced the Orange County Fair to close early tonight. A viewer sent these photos, describing the storm as "vicious". pic.twitter.com/5irBz0hZVY — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) July 23, 2017

Photos showed several toppled tents.

A trained weather spotter also reported there were several trees downed.

The fair, which opened Friday and ran through Saturday, was slated to close at 11 p.m.

Exhibit cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, according to the fair’s schedule of events.

