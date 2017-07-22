Hot weekend with scattered strong storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat from the past few days will last through the rest of the weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid and upper 90s for most areas. It will be a few degrees cooler to the northwest where there will be more cloudiness. Isolated areas across southeastern Virginia may hit 100°.

The combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index near or above 105° Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. A heat advisory is in effect today and another advisory will be issued for tomorrow for similar temperatures. Outside of the advisory area, the heat index will still be near or above 100°.

Complexes of storms continue to form across the Ohio Valley back to the Midwest. A few of these complexes will work their way into central Virginia over the weekend. Thunderstorm chances will increase both afternoons into the evenings.

Not all areas will see storms, but the storms that do develop will produce heavy rainfall and have the potential for strong wind gusts and some hail. The threat for any tornadoes is extremely low.

The heat will gradually ease early in the coming week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is typical for this point of the summer.

