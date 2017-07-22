5-year-old airlifted to VCU Medical Center after near drowning

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned in a pool at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The child was in the care of his aunt, uncle and grandparents at the time of the incident, WTKR reported.

When the boy’s uncle could not hear him playing in the pool, he ran over and found the child at the bottom of the pool.

Officials said the boy was not breathing after his uncle pulled him from the water.

Lifeguards performed CPR and were able to bring a faint pulse back to the child.

The boy was then airlifted to VCU Medical Center with what officials said were life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 p.m. there had been no update on the 5-year-old’s condition.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.