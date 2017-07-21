× Weekend Events: Jammin’ in July, Mamma Mia & In The Heights

RICHMOND, Va.–

Jammin’ In July

Friday, July 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m at the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center, 2600 Nine Mile Road. This free community event to celebrate the new center and the East End Community. The event will feature live music from The Mighty Joshua Reggae Band, art, food and a neighborhood bike ride with Sports Backers’ Bike Walk RVA. Jammin’ in July was originally the East End Bike Party scheduled for May. The event will have a misting station, and vendors. Bike Walk RVA is a program of Sports Backers that advocates for comfortable and connected places to bike and walk for people of all ages and abilities. Protected bike lanes, paved shared-use paths, safe intersections, and calm neighborhood streets have been proven to get people biking and walking on a regular basis. For more details on Bike Walk RVA visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/program/bike-walk-rva/ and for the Sarah Garland Jones Center visit https://bonsecours.com/richmond/find-a-facility/sarah-garland-jones-center.

Science Museum of Virginia

Fridays in July – now extended to August – the Museum will stay open late and will offer a $10, exhibit-only ticket to see Da Vinci Alive – The Experience.

Extended hours are 5 – 8 p.m.

Only Da Vinci Alive – The Experience will be on at this time.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or at the front desk upon arrival.

July 28 we will also host a happy hour as part of this initiative.

Happy hour will take place on the terrace behind the Dewey Gottwald Center and is free to attend. Cash bar, music cornhole available in the open area. Da Vinci Alive – The Experience will also be open at this time. Guests can purchase the $10 ticket in advance or at the desk upon arrival. Happy hour July 28 where people can come (for free) to unwind from the week with adult beverages and snacks from food trucks (for purchase). While they’re here, they can stop into Da Vinci for $10. For details visit http://www.smv.org/.

Through July 30

Virginia Repertory Theatre “In The Heights”, playing at the November Theatre/Arenstein Stage, 114 West Broad Street. The groundbreaking musical celebrating the vibrant, largely Hispanic neighborhood of New York’s Washington Heights and features high energy characters, a dynamic choreography, and an award-winning Latin hip-hop-infused score. Based on the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and music and lyrics by Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the Heights won 4 Tony Awards in 2008, including Best Musical, and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2009. Details call the box Office 804-282-2620 or visit http://www.virginiarep.org

Friday, July 21, doors open 6:30, show time 7:30pm

The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell. Country Legend Tanya Tucker, Friday, July 28, Mac McAnally with special guest Steve Bassett; Thursday, August 10, The Oak Ridge Boys. For a complete list of concerts visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/ or call the box office 804-446-3457.

July 22

Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society Fundraiser to support the family of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, Saturday from 5-10 pm at the County Seat restaurant, 3883 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. Live performances, Irish dancers, raffles – 50/50, silent auction. For more information visit mrpes.org.

July 25 & 26

Mamma Mia – The Farewell Tour. A mother, A daughter, 3 possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and a group sing-along. Playing at the Altria Theatre. For more details visit http://broadwayinrichmond.com/mamma-mia/.

July 29

The Burning Sands Alumni Football Club of Virginia Union University is sponsoring its 6th Annual Golf Tournament at the Brickshire Golf Course, 5520 Virginia Park Drive, Providence Forge, Virginia beginning at 8 a.m. This year’s tournament will honor the former VUU Head Football Coach, Willard Bailey. This major fundraiser is to aid and assist the Virginia Union University Football Program with financial assistance, the main goal is to build a new Hovey Field. Checks can be made payable to The Virginia Union University Burning Sands Alumni Football Club, reference Golf Tournament. For details on the gold tournament call the Brickshire, 804-966-7888 or the “Burning Sands Alumni Football Club” Facebook page. http://vuusports.com/sports/2014/10/1/GEN_1001145324.aspx or