× Unknown man flees after Fan homeowner finds him inside house

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for breaking and entering into a residence Friday morning, July 21.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., police said an unknown man was found inside of a home in the 1000 block of Floyd Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene after the victim discovered he was inside of the home. No items were reported stolen. He was last seen going northbound on Harrison Street.

The suspect is described as a bald black male with dark complexion with possible dark facial hair. He is approximately in his mid-30s, 200 pounds, and 6’0” in height. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a tan baseball hat, gray polo T-shirt, blue shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.