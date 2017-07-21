Motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries in Route 10 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car closed the westbound lanes of Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County for several hours Friday afternoon.

Chesterfield police officials said the two vehicles collided just after 12:45 p.m. at Iron Bridge Road (Route 10) and Jessup Road (Route 643).

Police officials said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation by the Chesterfield Police Crash Team.

The scene was cleared and VDOT reported the road reopened around 4:15 p.m.

