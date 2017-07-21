Man fighting for his life after Northside shooting
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Albemarle County
Man arrested in Henrico child porn raid
Air quality alert issued for Richmond metro
Heat advisory: Where feels like temps may exceed 110°

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Albemarle County

Posted 9:29 pm, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:31PM, July 21, 2017

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped law enforcement custody while being transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Albemarle County Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for Matthew Michael Carver.

Matthew Michael Carver

Police said the incident happened around 7:20 Friday evening at Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive.

Investigators say they are actively looking for Carver, who was wearing a black and white jumpsuit at the time of the escape.

“Reverse 9-1-1 has been activated and we are asking anyone in this area of Route 20 to stay inside, lock your doors and remain vigilant,” a police spokesperson said. “If you see something, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Police note that Carver may have a shaven head and be cleanly shaven.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.