Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped law enforcement custody while being transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Albemarle County Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for Matthew Michael Carver.

Police said the incident happened around 7:20 Friday evening at Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive.

Investigators say they are actively looking for Carver, who was wearing a black and white jumpsuit at the time of the escape.

“Reverse 9-1-1 has been activated and we are asking anyone in this area of Route 20 to stay inside, lock your doors and remain vigilant,” a police spokesperson said. “If you see something, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Police note that Carver may have a shaven head and be cleanly shaven.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.