Man suspected of inappropriate touching woman near Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are still searching for the man suspected of inappropriately touching a woman in the Monument Avenue area earlier this year.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The woman reported that she was in the area of Monument Avenue and Robinson Street, when the unknown man touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the man.

“Detectives from Major Crimes were given the attached photo as part of their investigation,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. “Detectives have sent the photo to precinct patrol officers and detectives in an attempt to identify him.”

Police ask anyone who can identify the male suspect to call Det. J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570.

Citizens can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Crime Stoppers is anonymous.