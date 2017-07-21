Man arrested after robbery at Colonial Heights Food Lion

Man fighting for his life after Northside shooting
Posted 11:11 pm, July 21, 2017

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A man has been arrested after the robbery of a Colonial Heights Food Lion Friday evening

Police say 33-year-old Byron Beale, of Chesapeake, walked into the store located in the Dunlop Village Shopping Center around 8:00 p.m.

They say he demanded money from a cashier then took off.

Moments later, an officer spotted the SUV he was seen getting into, pulled it over and arrested Beale.

Beale has been charged with felony strong arm robbery. He is currently being held without bond.

