Woman sentenced to 2 years for crash that killed Richmond bartender

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The woman convicted of driving under the influence in a crash that killed her friend in 2016 was sentenced inside a Henrico courtroom Friday.

Kasie Lynn Hull was sentenced to two years in prison on charges in the death of Kurt Douglas Moon, 34.

In May, Hull entered an Alford plea during the first day of trial for involuntary manslaughter and driving while under the influence. An Alford Plea means Hull understood there was enough evidence to convict her of the crime, however she did not admit guilt.

On September 25, 2016, Hull was driving west on the Osborne Turnpike when she ran off the road and into a ditch around 2:45 a.m.

Moon was sitting in the front passenger seat and thrown through the windshield. He was then struck by another vehicle.

Moon worked as a bartender at Metzger Bar and Butchery on N. 23rd Street in Richmond and City Dogs on W Main Street in Richmond.

Prosecutors said Hull, Moon, and a group of friends were drinking at several Richmond bars prior to arriving at Osborne Landing to continue partying. After swimming and drinking, the group of friends decided to drive back to Richmond.

Hull told responding officers she had not been drinking that night, but failed a sobriety test at the scene. Prosecutors said Hull’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Hull told police she swerved off the road after attempting to avoid something that went into the roadway and Moon fell out of the passenger window. There was no evidence to prove that she swerved, according to prosecutors.

Hull’s total sentence was five years in prison, with three years suspended.