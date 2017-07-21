Fresh and Local with Tom Leonard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Tom Leonard's Farmer's Market is a small, family-owned business that believes in supporting local Virginia farms whenever possible. Recognized by Richmond Magazine as both the #1 Best Food Find and the #1 place to purchase produce in Richmond; shoppers can expect fresh produce daily! Tom Leonard's believes in building relationships with the local farmers and bring customers fresh produce 7 days a week. Tom Leonard's Farmers Market is located at 4150 Tom Leonard Drive in Glen Allen. For more information call 804-364-5800 or visithttp://www.tomeleonardsfarmersmarket.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TOM LEONARD'S FARMER'S MARKET}