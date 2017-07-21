Win tickets to see 80s tribute band Rubix Kube at Innsbrook

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the 80s tribute band Rubix Cube concert at Innsbrook After Hours Thursday, Aug. 3.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners all next week (Monday-Friday) on CBS 6 News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

MONDAY WINNERS

1 — ????

2 — ????

3 — ????

4 — ????

TUESDAY WINNERS

1 — ????

2 — ????

3 — ????

4 — ????

WEDNESDAY WINNERS

1 — ????

2 — ????

3 — ????

4 — ????

THURSDAY WINNERS

1 — ????

2 — ????

3 — ????

4 — ????

FRIDAY WINNERS

1 — ????

2 — ????

3 — ????

4 — ????

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.