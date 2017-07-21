Dash cam captures Henrico driver barrel through red light, spin out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A driver traveling south was caught on camera in Henrico County as they ran a red light, narrowly missed a cyclist and clipped a SUV.

The cyclist was biking with the flow of traffic and the driver was just inches from being taken out by a red light runner.

“It looked like the red light had been solid for quite some time,” said Corry.

The Ford sedan traveling south on Staples Mill ran a red light, entering the intersection as cars traveled from Springfield to Mountain Road.

Graham Corry said he “reached down to grab a drink because it was so hot, and all of the sudden hear a loud bang of crashing metal."

He said several drivers got out of their cars to make sure everyone involved was okay.

Police said there were no serious injuries and the driver of the sedan was charged. The sedan had most of the damage.

Drivers said the intersection is a busy one, but added that there is also a lot of operator error, and distraction.

“Fortunate they're not working a pedestrian killed, as you can see there was one,” Corry said.

In the video, the cyclist could be seen calmly pulling over.

“I saw the cyclist inches from getting hit and I don't think I could've been that calm,” Corry said.

Police are still investigating the incident.