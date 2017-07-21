Coffee recalled for undeclared Viagra-like ingredient

A Texas-based coffee company voluntarily recalled coffee containing an ingredient similar to what’s in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, the US Food and Drug Administration announced. After an FDA laboratory confirmed the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil in the grounds, Bestherbs Coffee LLC recalled all New Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee.

Desmethyl carbodenafil is similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction, according to the FDA. The undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take medications that contain nitrates.

The coffee also contains undeclared milk, the recall announcement said. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

No illnesses related to consumption of the coffee have been reported. People who have experience problems that might be related to the product are advised to contact their physician or healthcare provider.

The instant coffee was promoted as a male enhancement product and sold online nationwide from July 2014 though June 2016. The company is contacting customers by phone, the FDA said. Customers are being asked to return the product to Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr., Grand Prairie, Texas 75052 for a full refund.

People with questions about the recall can contact Bestherbs at 817-903-2288 or Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

In 2016, the FDA advised the public not to purchase a similar product, Stiff Bull Herbal Coffee, with undeclared desmethyl carbodenafil. In May, Caverlo Natural Herbal Coffee, a coffee containing undeclared ingredients similar to those in erectile dysfunction drugs, was recalled.

CNN has reached out to Bestherbs Coffee LLC for comment.