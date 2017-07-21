Air quality alert for Richmond metro Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Not only is it very hot and humid, but the air is also pretty stagnant. Ground-level ozone may exceed unhealthy standards. For that reason, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a "Code Orange Air Quality Alert" for the Richmond metro area until midnight.

This includes Richmond and the Tri Cities, as well as the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Prince George.

This level is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, older adults, and people with respiratory issues. Limit or avoid outdoor activities if possible.

The very hot and humid weather will last through the weekend. Highs will be near 100°, and heat index values will hit or exceed 105°.

A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening for central and eastern Virginia. More advisories will likely be issued this weekend.

Some relief will arrive next week with highs back into the 80s. More on the forecast can be found here.

