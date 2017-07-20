The Singing “Grill Sergeant”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Brad Turner, AKA ‘The Grill Sergeant,’ fired up the grill in our backyard weather garden and gave us a lesson on choosing the right BBQ sauce for specific meats. Brad showed us which sauces to use for pulled pork and even sang during his presentation. For more information you can visit butterflyproduceandcatering@gmail.com

Sunshine BBQ Chicken

Serves 4

1 (3 1/2 - 4 pound) Chicken, cut into 8 pieces

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp italian seasoning

1 small onion, medium dice

1 small bunch green onions, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 small yellow or orange bell pepper, medium dice

4 celery stalks, medium dice,

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 cup yellow mustard

1 cup loosely packed brown sugar

2 tbsp white sesame seeds

1 tbsp ground ginger

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Refrigerate while you make the sauce.

3. Combine the onion, green onions, bell pepper, celery and garlic on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sesame oils, season with salt and pepper, toss. Roast until tender, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

4. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

5. Whisk the mustard, brown sugar, sesame seeds and ginger together in a medium bowl. Stir in the warm vegetables and allow to sit for at least 30 minutes before using. Set half of the sauce aside for serving.

6. Heat the Grill to medium-high. Grill the chicken pieces, flipping them once, until nicely marked about 5 minutes per side.

7. Transfer the chicken to a baking sheet, baste well with half of the sauce, and bake. Baste the chicken frequently, until the meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. About 15 minutes. Serve with the reserved sauce.

