× Tanya Tucker, In The Heights & Mamma Mia

RICHMOND, Va.–

Through July 30

Virginia Repertory Theatre “In The Heights”, playing at the November Theatre/Arenstein Stage, 114 West Broad Street. The groundbreaking musical celebrating the vibrant, largely Hispanic neighborhood of New York’s Washington Heights and features high energy characters, a dynamic choreography, and an award-winning Latin hip-hop-infused score. Based on the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and music and lyrics by Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the Heights won 4 Tony Awards in 2008, including Best Musical, and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2009. Details call the box Office 804-282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org

Friday, July 21, doors open 6:30, show time 7:30pm

The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell. Country Legend Tanya Tucker, Friday, July 28, Mac McAnally with special guest Steve Bassett; Thursday, August 10, The Oak Ridge Boys. For a complete list of concerts visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/ or call the box office 804-446-3457.

July 25 & 26

Mamma Mia – The Farewell Tour. A mother, A daughter, 3 possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and a group sing-along. Playing at the Altria Theatre. For more details visit http://broadwayinrichmond.com/mamma-mia/.