CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A person has been transported via Medflight to VCU Medical Center after an ATV accident in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.

Chesterfield fire officials said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Baldwin Creek Road.

Officials said the subject was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No addition information about the accident has been released at this time.

