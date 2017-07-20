Fire reported at Peking Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Fire crews responded to a fire reported at the Peking Restaurant in Shockoe Slip.

The restaurant's sprinkler system held the fire in check, according to Richmond Fire Marshal David Creasy. Firefighters made sure the fire did not extend into other parts of the restaurant.

Peking Restaurant is located at 1302 East Cary Street, just down the street from The Tobacco Company Restaurant.

A three-alarm fire damaged The Tobacco Company earlier this month.

No injuries were reported in the Peking fire.

