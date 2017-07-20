× Northside man left for work, never arrived and remains missing

RICHMOND, Va. – Steven Kershner was last seen on July 7, leaving his home to walk to work.

The Richmond Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate Kershner.

The 38-year-old man was last seen the morning of July 7, leaving his residence to walk to Staff Zone on Hospital Street.

Police said he never arrived.

Kershner is described as a black male with a light complexion, 5’8” tall, with brown eyes and black hair close to shaven or bald, and weighing approximately 125 pounds.

He has tattoos on his neck, chest, and hand. He can usually be found wearing red and black shoes.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this point.

Police said the man is from Northside but did not specify where.

Anyone who sees Steven Kershner or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.