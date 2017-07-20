Henrico crews respond to fire outside old Martin’s grocery store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico fire crews responded to a fire outside an old Martin’s grocery store Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened around 4:00 p.m. outside the store located at Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt Road, which will soon be turned into a Publix grocery store.

Fire officials said it appears a truck hit a power pole, and the power line fell onto the truck and another car. The old Martin’s building was not impacted in the fire.

There appears to be no injuries in the incident.

