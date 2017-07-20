Heat advisory issued for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The high temperature at Richmond International Airport reached 95° Wednesday and 98° Thursday. It will be even hotter on Friday. Highs will be well into the 90s with some triple-digit readings across the state.

When combined with the muggy conditions, it will feel even hotter. The heat index will touch or break 105° in many spots. The heat index in the hottest locations across southeastern Virginia may exceed 110°. Due to this dangerous combination of heat and humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for much of Friday for central and eastern Virginia. Another heat advisory will likely get issued for Saturday and even Sunday. Areas not included in the heat advisory will still see heat index values of 100° or hotter. High temperatures will be similar on Saturday. Extra clouds and the chance of storms may keep temperatures slightly lower across northern Virginia.

Humidity levels will increase into Saturday and Sunday, so the heat index values will actually be higher in some locations.

A cold front will pass Monday into early Tuesday and bring some cooler and less humid weather for the middle part of next week.

