RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was seriously injured after the car they were in flipped in downtown Richmond Thursday morning.

The car, police said, hit another car parked near Grace and N. 1st streets at about 12:30 a.m.

Medics took the passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was treated at the scene.

Charges against that driver pending, police said.

