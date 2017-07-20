× Tarrant’s owner to open new restaurant in Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. — Frances Santarella, owner and executive officer of Richmond-based RVA Hospitality, which owns Tarrant’s Café, Max’s on Broad and Tarrant’s West, confirmed Wednesday plans for the group’s fourth restaurant at 2901 Park Ave. in the Devil’s Triangle area.

The space had been home to Deco Ristorante, which closed its doors last week after five years in business.

RVA Hospitality took over the lease of the former Italian restaurant’s 1,300-square-foot space Wednesday afternoon.

“Deco approached us about taking over the restaurant,” Santarella said. “We always wanted to expand the business, and it was the right time and the right place.”

Deco owner Giuseppe Scafidi could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

A tab on Deco’s website labeled “closed” redirects traffic to a “coming soon” page for Carrot & Kale, which appears to be a new concept for freshly squeezed juices and snacks.

Santarella said her group is targeting a late August or early September opening in the building, with a name and menu that’s still in the works.

