RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Animal League (RAL) is looking to make your pet a star in their annual 2018 Calendar Contest. Kaicee Robertson from RAL was here and brought along Sommer Jonsson, who has entered her pooch Gunnar into the competition. Submissions are currently underway and the big reveal will be held at their Calendar Countdown Party August 26th at 6:30pm at the North Chesterfield Shelter. For more information you can visit www.RAL.org