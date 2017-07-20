Man killed when his motorcycle ran off the road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed when his bike ran off the road and flipped.

Derek O. Jones, 50 of Lancaster County, Virginia was pronounced dead at Rappahannock General Hospital Tuesday night. Jones crashed his Kawasaki motorcycle

at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, on Route 644 (Greentown Road), near Route 709 (Gaskins Road) in Lancaster.

“A 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 644 when it ran off the road to the left struck a concrete block, causing it to flip several times,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

Mr. Jones was wearing a helmet when he crashed, police said.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.