Child hurt in Chesterfield golf cart crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A child was flown to the hospital Thursday after an off-road golf cart overturned and landed on the juvenile, according to Chesterfield Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Baldwin Creek Road.

Initially officials said the child suffered life-threatening injuries, however police on Friday said there was no update on the child’s condition.

Previously, this story indicated the child was riding in an ATV, however police later confirmed it was a “utility vehicle.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.