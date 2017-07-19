RICHMOND, Va. – The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society is an organization that helps provide assistance to the survivors of any law enforcement officer that is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Officer Matt Wilkinson along with Detective Marshall Young joined us today to talk about the upcoming fundraiser to honor/remember Virginia State Police Special Michael T. Walter who was killed on May 27th, 2017 in Richmond. Proceeds from the event will benefit Michael’s family. The fundraiser is Saturday, July 22nd from 5pm to 10pm at the County Seat Restaurant in Powhatan. For more information you can visit http://mrpes.org/special-agent-michael-walter/