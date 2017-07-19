× HGTV says no to Richmond couple’s home rehab show

RICHMOND, Va. — A local house renovation firm’s shot at national stardom won’t continue on television – at least, not for now.

The pilot episode for “Richmond Rehabbers,” a reality TV show featuring Richmond-based Cobblestone Development Group, is not being picked up for series by HGTV, said Cobblestone founder Josh Romano.

Romano, who starred in the hour-long episode with wife and business partner Breese, said the pilot performed well when it premiered May 7, attracting 1.4 million viewers.

The episode aired a second time later that month, but Romano said producers have since informed them that the show is not being optioned for a series – at least not in its current format.

“We’re still in communication with people there, and everybody’s been super-professional,” Romano said. “It came down to more about business based on numbers.”

Romano said he suspects that HGTV may be trying to get away from home renovation shows starring couples, though he stressed that producers never told him that.

The cable television channel’s lineup includes several shows featuring husband-and-wife teams, such as “Fixer Upper,” “Flip or Flop” and “Home Town.”

“My instincts would say that they’re going another way, another direction,” Romano said.

