CBS 6 investigation finds HUD passes Section 8 complexes in disrepair
Virginia man facing 132 years for stealing tires and rims
Woman falls from I-95 N overpass: Crime Insider
Fugitive wanted for sex crimes against a child in Virginia

5 people shot in drive-by shooting

Posted 4:32 am, July 19, 2017, by and

RICHMOND, Va – 5 victims were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Police responded to Bethel St around 2:30 a.m. When the first officer arrived, the 3 males and 2 females approached  him with their gunshot wounds.

All 5 were sitting on porches hanging out at different apartments when someone in a black jeep opened fire.

Medics transported the victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 