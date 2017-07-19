× 5 people shot in drive-by shooting

RICHMOND, Va – 5 victims were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Police responded to Bethel St around 2:30 a.m. When the first officer arrived, the 3 males and 2 females approached him with their gunshot wounds.

All 5 were sitting on porches hanging out at different apartments when someone in a black jeep opened fire.

Medics transported the victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.