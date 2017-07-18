Woman allegedly made nearly $2,000 worth of fraudulent charges

HANOVER, Va. – Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman wanted for stealing a victim’s identity and making purchases totally nearly $2,000.

Investigators said the suspect entered a business, located in the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, and used the victim’s identity to make numerous fraudulent purchases.

The suspect allegedly opened an account in the victim’s name and purchased multiple electronics, totaling to $1,802.

The female suspect was spotted on surveillance video entering the Mechanicsville Turnpike business.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both methods are anonymous.