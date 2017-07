RICHMOND, Va. – If you were bitten by a poisonous snake, would you know what to do? Dr. S. Rutherfoord Rose, PharmaD, FAACT from the Virginia Poison Center at VCU Health made a return visit to talk about poisonous snakes that are here in Central Virginia area and what you need to know if you are bitten. For more resources on snake bites and poison control you can visit http://poison.vcu.edu/