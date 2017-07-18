The Kitchen Magician’s Garden Fresh Grilled Corn Salad

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of “the Kitchen Magician Catering Company” sliced and diced up another magical creation during our LIVE show. His Grilled Corn Salad featuring fresh ingredients was on today’s Virginia This Morning menu.

herbs and fried tortilla strips. For more information you can visit https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

Grilled Corn Salad

Serves 4

4 ears of corn shucked and cleaned

¼ cup small dice red onion

2 avocados diced small

1 cup grape tomatoes sliced in half

1 cup of Black Beans

½ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup of chives sliced small

1 head of iceburg lettuce shredded

Dressing

2 limes, juice and zest

½ teaspoon cumin

1 pinch of chili powder

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 clove of garlic minced and caramelized

¼ jalapeno pepper seeded and finely minced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Garnish

4 eight inch flour tortillas sliced in small strips and fried

1 cup of sour cream whipped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

• Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill or gas grill.

• Rub ears of corn with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place corn on grill and turn frequently until corn is charred and cooked. This process takes about 10 minutes. Remove corn from grill and set aside until it cools. This process can be done ahead of time.

• In a mixing bowl add lime juice, lime zest, salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, caramelized garlic, jalapeno pepper and olive oil. Whisk together until all the ingredients combine and form an emulsion.

• Cut ears of corn in half and cut corn niblets of the cob. Place in bowl.

• Add onions, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, Cilantro and chives to the corn. Pour salad dressing over the mixture and gently toss.

• Prepare plates by placing a bed of shredded lettuce down, top with grilled corn mixture.

• Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, whipped sour cream and fried tortilla strips.