Special meeting called over future of ‘bug infested’ Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. – While kids are out for the summer break, discussion continues over the state and future of George Mason Elementary School.

The Richmond School Board has long discussed the conditions of the school, located in the East End of Richmond. Concerned teachers and parents continue to call the conditions unsafe.

“I feel as though they should have these things fixed in order for these kids to be….you know…safe in that school," said Tameka Whitlow, whose daughter attends George Mason Elementary.

Her daughter reported seeing cockroaches in the classroom and CBS 6 has previously reported on holes in the walls, ceilings, and floors. There were also heating issues that forced teachers to use space heaters and children to wear coats all day.

Even teachers have reported a bug infestation, rodents and structural damage.

School administrators said the district is dealing with a number of challenges when it comes to aging buildings.

Right now there are eight options on the table for George Mason Elementary, which could mean moving students to other schools like Franklin Military Institute, building a new school, or buying trailers to use on school grounds.

But it will take money to get it done.

“I’m not going to say I feel as if they should shut it down. But I do feel as if they should have other people to step in to help out. Maybe do a fundraiser or something," said Whitlow.

Richmond school administrators will present their findings to the community and school board members at a special meeting on July 31.