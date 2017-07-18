Ramp to I-95 N in Chesterfield closed after woman fell from overpass: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An entrance ramp to Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield is closed after a woman fell from an overpass, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources say the woman is alive and conscious. There is no word on the severity of her injuries at this time.

Crime Insider sources say they believe the incident was a suicide attempt.

The incident occurred near at mile marker 58.4, near Ruffin Mill Road. The north entrance ramp is closed and police are on scene.

