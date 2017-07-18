× New local coworking space caters to parents – and their kids

ROCKVILLE, Va. — It took only four hours, a platter of Mexican food and a couple of screaming kids for stay-at-home working moms Amy Rose Miller and Bunny Young to devise their plan.

“It got a little crazy that day,” Miller said. “But in the end, I think we developed something truly special from the chaos.”

From that meeting, they created Balance Space, a coworking space for working parents that combines onsite access to child care and resources to complete daily business tasks.

Miller, an Army intelligence officer who owns digital design firm Nouveau, and Young, the owner of A Better Place Consulting, have leased about 4,000 square feet of industrial flex space for the venture at 2194 Lanier Lane in Rockville.

The co-founders held Balance Space’s pre-construction party last week. Construction is scheduled to begin in August, Young said.

‘We think this is the missing link,” Young said. “It needed to be space that combined everything. Once people realize they can really have it all, it’s going to catch on to moms and dads.”

While the Richmond region has its share of coworking space, Young and Miller’s choice to locate in Rockville will give them plenty of distance from the competition, which is centered largely in the city.

