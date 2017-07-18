‘Ripped to pieces:’ Neighbors upset after dozens of mailboxes vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers and deputies from Prince George and Sussex Counties are looking for the vandals who damaged dozens of mailboxes.

"I was very upset when I went out to the end of my driveway this morning and saw my mailbox all ripped to pieces" said Janet Toombs.

Her fancy fish mailbox destroyed by vandals, but she isn't alone.

More than two dozen mailboxes in the counties were damaged sometime overnight. At least one SUV had two windows shot out as well.

Investigators believe the same people who vandalized the mailboxes, also shot out the windows of the vehicle.

Homeowners going to work or getting the morning paper began calling Prince George County Police just before 7:00 Tuesday morning.

"He said 'well we just got to go get another one,'" said Juanita Oakley, after her husband returned from getting the paper. "I said you better call the police and report it".

The vandalism kept Prince George police officers busy Tuesday morning along Templeton and Tatum Roads.

"Yea I'm going to have to buy a new one," said Donnie Hare. "There's no way I can fix that one".

For the McCready's, the cost of what happened overnight will be much more expensive. The couple had two windows shot out of their SUV.

"If it's kids that are doing it, I really wish they would find some other way to occupy their time because this is going to cost a lot of people, a lot of money," said Amber McCready.

Across the Sussex County line, five mailboxes were damaged or destroyed on Baxter Road and another spotted about mile past the county line from Templeton Road.

Prince George County Police ask if you have property damage to call their non-emergency number and if you have information about who may have committed the crimes to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.