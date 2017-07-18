× Developer grabs chunk of Brookland Park while ‘pricing is still good’

RICHMOND, Va. — A rising player in the local real estate market has been quietly growing his holdings in a Northside neighborhood that’s increasingly on developers’ radars.

Cory Weiner, investor and developer with Richmond-based CW Performance Group, has paid in recent weeks more than $440,000 to secure a string of retail storefronts along Brookland Park Boulevard.

Since April, Weiner has secured 114-120 Brookland Park Blvd., he confirmed Thursday. He also purchased 119 and 123 Brookland Park Blvd., and he closed on his seventh and eighth retail storefront, respectively, last week at 125 and 127 Brookland Park Blvd. for $125,000.

“You’ve got a lot going on in this neighborhood, and the pricing is still good,” Weiner said.

Most of the retail units range from 1,000 square feet to about 1,400 square feet, Weiner said, although units 125 and 127, which are separate units, can be combined into about 2,400 square feet for a single user.

Plans call for each of the units to be gutted into shells, allowing for potential tenants to lay out their space from scratch, Weiner said. New roofs and heating and air conditioning systems will also be installed, and exteriors will get a makeover.

“Right now, the focus is to get these units shelled out, sign some leases and then come back and address the tenants’ upfits,” Weiner said.

