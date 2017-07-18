× Deputies shoot and kill driver who presented ‘deadly threat’ at traffic stop

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Culpeper County, Virginia shot and killed a driver who “presented a deadly threat,” Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.

The exact nature of the threat has not yet been released by investigators.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop near Sperryville Pike and Griffinsburg Road, the sheriff’s office released.

“The driver of the vehicle presented a deadly threat to the deputies and they responded by shooting and killing the driver,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson posted on Facebook.

The deceased driver’s name has not yet been released.

Virginia State Police have been asked to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting.

“I’m so grateful that our deputies are safe. I’m deeply saddened by what they were forced to do and pray for comfort for everyone affected by this incident,” Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on modified duty during the State Police investigation. The deputies’ names have also not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.